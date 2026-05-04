Russia warns of 'massive missile strike' on Kyiv during Victory Day truce

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Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a unilateral ceasefire from May 8-9, 2026, to coincide with the 81st anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The Russian defense ministry announced the truce on the state-backed messaging app MAX, following a proposal first discussed during a phone call between Putin and US President Donald Trump, News.Az reports, citing France 24.

While Moscow expressed hope that Ukraine would follow suit, the declaration was accompanied by a severe warning of military escalation.

Russian authorities threatened to launch a "retaliatory, massive missile strike" on the center of Kyiv if the "Kyiv regime" attempts to disrupt the commemorations. Citing the risk of these potential strikes, the defense ministry explicitly warned the civilian population of Kyiv and employees of foreign diplomatic missions to leave the city promptly. Ukraine had previously indicated it would seek further details from Washington regarding the initial truce offer.

News.Az