Fireworks plant explosion in central China kills 3, injures 25

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An explosion at a fireworks plant in central China’s Hunan Province on Monday killed three people and injured 25 others, including two in serious condition, according to a local emergency management bureau.

The explosion occurred at around 4:43 p.m. at the plant in Liuyang, a county-level city under Changsha, capital city of Hunan, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

After the accident, local emergency and fire rescue forces rushed to the scene to carry out rescue operations, which are still underway.

News.Az