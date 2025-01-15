Azerbaijan scaled up gas exports in 2024
Photo: EDNews
Azerbaijan exported 12.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe in 2024.The announcement was made by Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, News.Az reports.
According to the minister, last year, Azerbaijan exported 9.9 bcm of gas to Türkiye and 2.4 bcm to Georgia.
“During this period, the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) supplied Türkiye with 5.6 bcm of gas,” he said.
The minister also pointed out that Azerbaijan’s gas sales abroad increased by approximately 5.8 percent compared to 2023.