Azerbaijan seeks to launch pilot projects for artificial precipitation

Azerbaijan will implement pilot projects on artificial precipitation technology and water extraction from air, says country's National Strategy for the Efficient Use of Water Resources”, News.Az reports.

According to the strategy, in 2024-2027, the Ministry of Science and Education and the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will jointly conduct research on the development of artificial rain technology, technical and economic justification and project in the relevant field. should ensure the preparation of documents, the identification of pilot projects in the relevant field, and the implementation of 1 pilot project related to artificial rain technology.During this period, the mentioned institutions should ensure the conducting of research on obtaining water from the air, the preparation of technical and economic justification and project documents in the relevant field, the determination of pilot projects in the relevant field, and the implementation of 1 pilot project related to the technology of obtaining water from the air.

