Azerbaijan sees 0,5% economic growth

+ ↺ − 16 px

Economic growth was ensured entirely due to non-oil and gas fields, internal demand factors played a key role in the activation of aggregate demand, says a summary of half-yearly information on the implementation of the state budget by the Chamber of Accounts, News.az reports.

During the reporting period, the economic growth saw 0.5% (6.2% in the 6 months of 2022) and was ensured entirely at the expense of non-oil and gas fields. The weakening of economic growth is explained by the decrease in oil production and the weakening of the growth rate as a result of the upper base effect in some non-oil and gas fields.

News.Az