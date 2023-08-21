Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan sees 0,5% economic growth

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan sees 0,5% economic growth

Economic growth was ensured entirely due to non-oil and gas fields, internal demand factors played a key role in the activation of aggregate demand, says a summary of half-yearly information on the implementation of the state budget by the Chamber of Accounts, News.az reports.

During the reporting period, the economic growth saw 0.5% (6.2% in the 6 months of 2022) and was ensured entirely at the expense of non-oil and gas fields. The weakening of economic growth is explained by the decrease in oil production and the weakening of the growth rate as a result of the upper base effect in some non-oil and gas fields.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      