Azerbaijan sees 5.5 times rise in number of Qatari tourists

+ ↺ − 16 px

Number of tourists travelling from Qatar to Azerbaijan increased 5.5 times in 2016.

The statement came from Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Nazim Safarov at the meeting with the President of the Arab Union for the Blind (AUB) and Chairman of the Gulf Association for Human Rights Dr. Khalid Al Nuaimi.

Samadov noted that facilitation of the issuance of visas with Gulf countries, intergovernmental agreements between the two counties and existence of direct flights caused increase of tourist flow.

They also discussed creation of important infrastructure in tourism facilities of both countries for disabled persons.

News.Az

News.Az