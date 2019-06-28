Azerbaijan sees double-digit growth in number of incoming tourists in May

The number of tourist flow to Azerbaijan increased 18 percent in May of 2019, which is 246,000 foreign citizens more in comparison with the same period of the last year, according to the State Tourism Agency.

The largest share of growth was in the number of tourists from Russia (11,000), Georgia (10,000) and Western European countries (8,900), official figures suggest.

The tourist numbers from the Western European region grew 102 percent, which was due to the flow of football fans arriving in Baku to watch the UEFA Europa League final match, AzerTag reports citing the Agency.

The number of tourists from the Central Asian countries saw a significant increase of 58 percent or 4000 people, according to statistics.

The total number of foreign tourists visiting the country in January-May 2019 increased 4 percent in comparison with the same period of 2018, the Agency added.

