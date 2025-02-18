Azerbaijan sees nearly 15% rise in passenger rail traffic last month

Azerbaijan’s railway system experienced significant growth in January 2025, with a 14.6% increase in passenger traffic compared to the previous year, according to the country's State Statistical Committee.

In total, 713,700 passengers were transported, while cargo transportation rose by 9.6%, reaching 1.5 million tons, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to the committee, an average of 436 wagons were loaded and 421 unloaded daily during this period.

The majority of cargo was loaded in the northern direction (19,300 tons daily), followed by the western (3,200 tons) and southern (700 tons) directions.

News.Az