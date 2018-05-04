Azerbaijan sees rise in capitalization of banking sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

The capitalization of Azerbaijan's banking sector amounted to 3.87 billion manats in the first quarter of 2018, which is 4.34 percent or 160.9 million manats more compared to the beginning of the year, according to a report by Azerbaijan's Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) published on May 4.

Trend reports that during the reporting period, the total assets of the banks operating in Azerbaijan amounted to 27.9 billion manats and liabilities - 24 billion manats. The volume of population’s deposits in the country's banks amounted to 7.6 billion manats in late March 2018.

Assets of the banks decreased by 0.05 percent and liabilities - by 0.73 percent compared to the beginning of the year.

