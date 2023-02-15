Azerbaijan sends another aircraft with humanitarian aid to Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation sent another batch of humanitarian aid to support the Türkiye quake victims, following the instructions of Azerbaijan’s First Lady, President of the Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, News.az reports.

A total of 40 tons of relief supplies, including tents and heaters, have been sent today to the disaster zone by air.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has provided support to the fraternal country since the first day of the tragedy. On February 9 and 11, upon First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva’s instruction, humanitarian aid containing medical supplies and equipment, various medications, warm clothes, tents with heaters, generators, heating radiators, outdoor heaters, diesel heaters, as well as equipment and supplies to support search and rescue operations, has been delivered to the quake-hit provinces.

News.Az