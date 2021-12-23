Azerbaijan presents list of official geographical names in its liberated territories to Google

A list of official geographical names in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from the Armenian occupation has been presented to Google, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“Apart from the fact that the names of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region are indicated in the Azerbaijani language in Google Maps, the issue of mentioning fake names in the Armenian language has been raised with Google through official diplomatic channels,” the spokesperson said.

Abdullayeva recalled that a national report prepared jointly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan was presented at an annual session of the UN Group of Experts on Geographical Names (UNGEGN) in May.

“The report includes a list of the names of 4,589 settlements, which were officially standardized and approved in Azerbaijani, English and Russian, as well as the distorted names of 125 geographical objects located in our territories affected by the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict," she added.

The spokesperson emphasized that the resolutions adopted at UN Conferences on Standardization of Geographical Names underscore the inadmissibility of changing geographical names standardized by any state authority.

As for Google Maps, Abdullayeva said this application is based on the principle of individual requests and approaches of users.

“In this regard, it's very important that our citizens, as well as non-governmental organizations, write their opinions on the subject to the company. At present, the issue is in the spotlight, and necessary measures are being taken to eliminate distortions,” the spokesperson added.

