Iran says forces fully ready for all-out defence against any aggressor

Iran says forces fully ready for all-out defence against any aggressor

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A senior Iranian commander has said the country’s armed forces are “fully prepared” for an all-out defence against any aggressor, nearly 50 days after what Tehran describes as a US–Israeli “unprovoked war of aggression” against the Islamic Republic.

Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters, made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran on Thursday with Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“All the equipment we used in this war was domestically manufactured by Iranian youth, and today no one doubts that in the event of any hostile move by the enemy, the armed forces are ready for all-out defence,” Abdollahi said, according to Press TV.

Munir arrived in Tehran a day earlier at the head of a high-level political and security delegation.

Abdollahi also thanked Pakistan’s government and people for what he described as their supportive stance toward Iran during the 12-day war in June 2005 and the recent escalation.

He said the conflicts were imposed on Iran due to miscalculations by its adversaries regarding the country’s capabilities and the strength of its armed forces.

For his part, General Munir reportedly briefed the Iranian side on efforts to halt the conflict and on his discussions in Tehran, adding that he would continue diplomatic engagement on the issue.

Earlier, Munir also met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

News.Az