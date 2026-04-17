Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to host Central Asian counterparts in Moscow

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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting with the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan in Moscow on April 17, 2026.

This meeting, conducted in the "Russia + Central Asia" format, is intended to reinforce regional security and economic ties amidst a shifting geopolitical landscape, News.Az reports, citing Aki Press.

The primary agenda revolves around coordinating foreign policy efforts and preparing for upcoming summits scheduled for later this year.

Discussions are expected to focus heavily on regional stability, particularly concerning the shared borders with Afghanistan and the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and drug trafficking. The mini sters will also evaluate the progress of joint economic projects and the expansion of trade corridors within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. This gathering serves as a critical platform for addressing mutual concerns and ensuring a unified approach to regional challenges.

Beyond security, the diplomats will review cooperation in the humanitarian and educational spheres, including the promotion of cultural exchanges and the legal status of migrant workers. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that this dialogue is essential for maintaining the "strategic partnership" between the nations. By hosting these talks in Moscow, the Russian government aims to solidify its role as a key security guarantor and economic partner for the Central Asian region during a period of heightened international scrutiny.

News.Az