Russia warns of possible strikes on European drone sites

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Russia has refused to rule out potential strikes on drone-related facilities in Europe, as tensions rise over Western support for Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said European countries are becoming increasingly involved in the war, pointing to expanded cooperation with Kyiv in drone production and military aid, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

Moscow claims that drones used in Ukrainian attacks are linked to production and support networks across European cities, including London, Munich, Prague, and Riga, as well as component manufacturing in Spain and Italy.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has reportedly published names and locations of companies it alleges are connected to drone production, describing the move as an effort to inform the public.

When asked whether these facilities could become targets, Peskov did not give a direct response, but emphasized what he described as the “growing involvement” of European countries in the conflict.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev went further, suggesting the published list of locations could be viewed as potential targets.

Western support for Ukraine has expanded in recent months, including joint drone initiatives with countries such as the UK and Germany, as well as billions of euros in additional military aid pledged by Spain and Belgium.

Meanwhile, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu warned that Moscow reserves the right to respond if Ukrainian drones are launched via the airspace of neighboring countries.

Baltic states, including Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, have rejected such accusations, calling them false and denying any involvement.

The latest statements highlight increasing friction between Russia and European countries, raising concerns about the potential for further escalation beyond Ukraine’s borders.







News.Az