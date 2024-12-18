Azerbaijan, Serbia eye joint construction of gas power plant

Photo: The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan and Serbia explored the possible joint construction of a gas power plant in the Serbian city of Nis.

The matter was discussed during a meeting between an Azerbaijani delegation, headed by Deputy Economy Minister Anar Akhundov, and Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Đedović Handanović in Belgrade, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy. Representatives from Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) and the relevant state companies of Serbia attended the meeting.During the meeting, Akhundov emphasized that Azerbaijan makes a pivotal contribution to ensuring the energy security of Europe, including Serbia.“The economic relations between the two countries are expanding based on mutual respect and reliable partnership. The energy sector is a key factor in fostering the bilateral economic partnership,” the deputy minister underlined.The parties also explored enhancing economic cooperation, alongside with possible joint construction of a gas power plant near the city of Niš, Serbia.

News.Az