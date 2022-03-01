Azerbaijan set to apply new approach to state control over imported food products

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new approach will be applied to state control over the import of food and feed products in Azerbaijan, said Goshgar Tahmazli, Chairman of the Food Safety Agency.

He made the remarks Tuesday during discussions on the new draft law “On food safety” at a meeting of the parliament’s Agrarian Policy Committee, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

“Not only the food products themselves but also the containers in which they are packed, as well as the materials and products that come into contact with them, must also comply with certain standards. There is such an approach all over the world. The new draft law contains detailed explanations in connection with this issue," the agency chairman added.

News.Az