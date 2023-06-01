Azerbaijan shares results on recognition of overseas diplomas

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 102 applications for recognition of overseas diplomas were rejected by the Education Quality Assurance Agency under the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

The Education Quality Assurance Agency reviewed 734 applications for recognition of foreign diplomas. Of these 632 received a positive decision and the corresponding certificates were issued whereas 102 applications were rejected.

A total of 94 applications were denied due to insufficient time spent in a particular country to receive education. An additional 3 were rejected due to a diploma of an inappropriate sample, and 5 for other reasons.

Among those who applied, 328 people received education in Ukraine, 151 - in Russia, 109 - in Turkey, 54 - in Georgia, 30 - in Belarus, and 62 - in other countries.

The diplomas of education received abroad presented for confirmation in May were in the fields of: finance - 95, economics - 80, law - 69, management - 44, and business administration - 40.

The average processing time for documents was 15 days.

