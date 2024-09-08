Azerbaijan shines with 11 medals at Paris 2024 Paralympics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani athletes have delivered a stellar performance at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, securing a total of 11 medals—4 gold, 2 silver, and 5 bronze.

Imameddin Khalilov earned gold in Para taekwondo (70 kg), while long jumpers Said Najafzade and Orkhan Aslanov won gold in the T12 and T13 categories, respectively, News.Az reports.Lamiya Veliyeva set a new world record, winning gold in the 100m race and silver in the 400m.Raman Salei contributed with a silver medal in the 100m backstroke and two bronze medals in the 100m freestyle and butterfly events. Additionally, Sabir Zeynalov ( Para taekwondo, 58 kg), Veli Israfilov (100m breaststroke), and Ilham Zakiev (Para judo, +90 kg) each secured bronze medals.The Paralympic Games are scheduled to conclude on September 8. The event features 22 sports and 23 disciplines, with 549 events spread over 269 sessions from August 28 to September 8. The disciplines include blind football, boccia, goalball, Para archery, Para athletics, Para badminton, Para canoe, Para cycling (road and track), Para equestrian (dressage), Para judo, Para powerlifting, Para rowing, Para swimming, Para table tennis, Para taekwondo, Para triathlon, shooting Para sport, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair fencing, wheelchair rugby, and wheelchair tennis.

