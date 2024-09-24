Azerbaijan showcases 3 new domestic machine guns at ADEX exhibition

Azerbaijan has unveiled three new domestically-produced machine guns.

The machine guns are being showcased at the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense ADEX-2024 that opened in the capital city Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.One of the featured weapons, the AZ 14.5, has a caliber of 14.5 x 114 and is designed for mounting on light armored vehicles.Additionally, the exhibition showcased the İPP 12.7 and AN 12.7 machine guns, both with a caliber of 12.7 x 108, which can also be mounted on light armored vehicles and are capable of destroying similar targets.The exhibition, initiated and organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense Industry and supported by the Ministry of Defense, gathered various companies and official delegations from different countries.The booth of the Defense Ministry is also displayed for the first time in the exhibition. Modern weapon systems in armament, including equipment for Special Forces, are exhibited at the booth. At the same time, the capabilities of the repair facilities under the Ministry of Defense are also presented.The exhibition also provides detailed information about special educational institutions under the National Defense University.

