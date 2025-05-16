Azerbaijan showcases cultural heritage at Windsor Royal Horse Show

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani culture was showcased through a special pavilion during the Windsor Royal Horse Show 2025, one of the most prestigious events held in the United Kingdom.

The "Azerbaijan Culture" pavilion, set up by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was installed on the grounds of Windsor Castle, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The pavilion featured a variety of displays reflecting Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage, including national carpets, examples of decorative and applied arts, local wine, and handmade crafts.

Azerbaijan is represented at this prestigious international event by a 130-member delegation, including equestrians, artists, musicians, and representatives from various cultural fields.

News.Az