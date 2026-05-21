Stephen Colbert’s Late Show ends tonight after 11 years

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Television history comes to a close tonight, May 21, as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs its final episode on CBS. The extended finale not only concludes Colbert’s acclaimed 11-year run but also marks the permanent retirement of the 33-year-old Late Show franchise.

The final episode, airing at 11:35 PM ET/PT, will feature an A-list lineup reflecting Colbert’s unique blend of cultural, political, and entertainment influence. Guests include Jon Stewart, Steven Spielberg, Bruce Springsteen, and David Byrne, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

CBS Paramount blindsided the media world by announcing the cancellation in July 2025, citing "purely financial" reasons. Unlike traditional cancellations driven by plummeting ratings, Colbert exits at the peak of his relevance, with The Late Show consistently ranking as the No. 1 late-night talk show. Instead, the decision reflects the harsh reality of modern linear television economics, where expensive nightly overhead struggles to compete with fractured streaming and social media viewership. CBS has confirmed it will not replace Colbert, officially retiring the Late Show brand that began with David Letterman in 1993.

Since taking the reins in September 2015, Colbert transitioned from his satirical Colbert Report persona into network late night's most trusted voice. Over more than 2,000 interviews, he fostered a rare space for civil discourse, frequently steering conversations toward emotional depth, faith, and humanism alongside sharp political commentary.

Now in his early 60s, Colbert has expressed a sense of relief regarding the cancellation, noting that stepping away from the grueling five-nights-a-week schedule may have "saved his life."

The final episode will run longer than the standard 40-minute format and will be available to stream live on Paramount+, with clips releasing on YouTube and social media Friday morning. While Colbert has not announced his next move, tonight’s sign-off officially ends an era for late-night television.

News.Az