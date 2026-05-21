Amitabh Bachchan drops mysterious midnight tweet amid health rumors

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Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has ignited massive curiosity and concern across social media after dropping a cryptic, abstract message on X (formerly Twitter) in the dead of night.

Posting at 1:23 a.m. under his signature chronological diary format, the 83-year-old acting legend wrote:

“T 5747 – Bokhla gye log; vichar vyakt kiye – koi samjhein ya na samjhein, liye ke diye ban gye zarur,” News.Az reports, citing The News Mill.

Roughly translated from Hindi, the poetic but puzzling line reads: “People got flustered; expressed thoughts – whether understood or not, they certainly became like the givers for the taken.”

The tweet immediately went viral, racking up tens of thousands of views within hours as worried and amused fans scrambled to decode its true meaning. While many followers viewed it as a sharp, philosophical reflection on modern online discourse, others admitted they were completely lost. "Your thoughts are like that, which only your own mind can decode," one fan jokingly replied.

The timing of the mysterious post has particularly fueled intense speculation. It arrives directly on the heels of unverified online rumors claiming that "Big B" had been hospitalized due to sudden health issues. While Bachchan's post neither confirmed nor denied the health scares, his active presence served as a relief to many.

The cinematic icon, who was last seen dominating the box office in the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, has increasingly used his X account to share abstract one-liners and deep life musings, keeping his millions of followers perpetually on their toes.

News.Az