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Hosting the Eurovision Song Contest in 2027 is projected to cost Bulgaria between EUR 20 million and EUR 30 million, but the event is expected to yield excellent financial returns, Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov announced on Thursday.

Speaking on Bulgarian National Television's (BNT) morning program, Hristov, who is leading the national preparation committee, confirmed that a dedicated budget line will be established for the global music event. The massive undertaking will not be entirely funded by taxpayers; instead, the budget will be a joint effort involving financial backing from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), international partnerships, and national corporate sponsors. Hristov noted that hotel bookings in Sofia are already spiking for next year, signaling a major economic boost, News.Az reports.

Bulgaria secured the coveted hosting rights after pop star Dara won the 2026 Eurovision edition in Vienna with her high-energy party anthem, "Bangaranga." Hristov praised Dara's explosive talent for overcoming complex international voting geopolitics to deliver a historic triumph for the nation. He also credited both former BNT Director General Emil Koshlukov and current chief Milena Milotinova for making the strategic decisions that paved the way for the win, calling it an unprecedented branding opportunity to showcase Bulgaria's culture and tourism on the world stage.

The official host city for the 2027 contest has yet to be determined. BNT is slated to launch an initial bidding round for all interested municipalities. So far, four major Bulgarian cities—Sofia, Plovdiv, Burgas, and Varna—have formally expressed interest in staging the iconic competition.

News.Az