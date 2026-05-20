Selena Gomez shocks fans by joining upcoming X-rated movie

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Selena Gomez is continuing to shatter any remaining remnants of her Disney Channel image, booking her most provocative and mature role to date.

Fresh details out of the Cannes Film Festival have confirmed that the actress and singer is officially attached to a mysterious, upcoming "X-rated" feature film from acclaimed director Brady Corbet (The Brutalist). Gomez isn't the only heavy hitter jumping on board; she is set to star alongside Hollywood heavyweights Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender, News.Az reports, citing Y Entertainment.

The highly secretive project has already sent shockwaves through the industry due to its bold creative direction and star-studded lineup. Blanchett accidentally let slip during a Cannes masterclass that she was collaborating with Corbet, after which Variety and The InSneider confirmed that both Gomez and Fassbender had signed on.

A genre-defying epic

While plot details are being kept under strict lock and key, Corbet hasn't held back regarding his massive creative ambitions for the untitled feature. Speaking about his vision, the filmmaker revealed the movie will deliberately lean into an "X-rated" territory and feature a massive, sprawling timeline.

The Timeline: The narrative spans centuries, beginning in the 19th century and moving all the way into the present day, with a heavy, stylistic focus on the 1970s.

The Scale: Corbet revealed at the Storyhouse Screenwriting Festival that the screenplay is a massive 200 pages. Considering his previous film, The Brutalist, ran for over three hours with a shorter script, audiences can expect a monumental cinematic experience.

The Tech: To capture this ambitious vision, the production is reportedly being shot using ultra-rare, high-quality eight-perf 65mm cameras.

Selena's bold new chapter

For Gomez, this project represents another deliberate, fearless step into prestige, boundary-pushing cinema. While she has earned critical acclaim for her comedic timing in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, joining a raw, adult-oriented art-house project by a director known for intense, emotionally heavy dramas like Vox Lux signals a major shift in her career trajectory.

Andrew Morrison is set to produce the film through Kaplan Morrison. With an "X-rated" label, a centuries-spanning plot, and three of the biggest names in Hollywood at the forefront, the project is already cementing itself as one of the most highly anticipated films in development.

News.Az