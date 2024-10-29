Azerbaijan, Singapore to enhance co-op on SMEs digitalization

Azerbaijan’s Innovation and Digital Development Agency and Singapore Cooperation Enterprise (SCE) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The document stipulates the development of fruitful cooperation in the field of digitalization of SMEs, News.Az reports.As part of the collaboration, the two institutions will conduct capacity-building activities and exchange of expertise on digital government services, policy and regulatory frameworks.Singapore has extensive experience in digitalization of SMEs. The Singapore Cooperation Enterprise (SCE) was set up by the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore in 2006 to respond effectively to the multitude of foreign requests interested in Singapore’s development experience.

News.Az