Azerbaijan slams Armenia for presenting old video materials as new ones

The Armenian side presents the old video materials to the population as new ones, said Colonel Vagif Dargahli, chief of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's press service. 

“The military propaganda machine of Armenia, caught in a hopeless situation from the successful military operations of the Azerbaijani army, began a large-scale provocation in the information space. Thus, the Armenian side, as always, presents old materials from past battles as new ones, revealing their failures as success,” he added. 


News.Az 

