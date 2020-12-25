Azerbaijan slams Luxembourg parliament’s biased motion on Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry condemned a biased motion adopted on December 24 by the Chamber of Deputies of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg on the liberated Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

The ministry stressed that the motion, put forward by Claude Wiseler, a pro-Armenian member of the Christian Socialist Political Party, distorts the truth about the situation in the region and makes completely baseless accusations against Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“Despite the fact that the said motion has no legal force, adoption of the documents contrary to international law and UN Security Council resolutions by the Chamber of Luxembourg, and making false accusations without learning the situation in the region, shows the biased position of this body,” it said.

Baku noted that if members of the Luxembourg legislative body had thought about the future of the region, including Armenia, they would have promoted the implementation of the trilateral statement dated 10 November and taking advantage of new opportunities for cooperation to build peace, security and prosperity in the region.

“Apparently, the Chamber of Luxembourg is not interested in the new situation created by resolving the long-lasting conflict in the region, implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions, and restoration of the rights of IDPs, whose fundamental rights have been violated for decades, it is rather interested in instigating enmity between the states of the region,” it added.

Baku emphasized that the adoption of such provocative and biased documents will not hinder the future development and progress of the region based on respect for the principles of international law.

News.Az