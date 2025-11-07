Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss expanding military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met in Baku on Friday with Robert Kaliňák, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Slovakia, to discuss the current state and new prospects of cooperation in the military, military-technical and military-educational spheres between the two countries.

The sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest in the defence field, News.Az reports, citing the Defence Ministry.

Welcoming the guest, Hasanov emphasised the importance of developing existing military cooperation. Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, Kaliňák congratulated his counterpart on the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Patriotic War.

The Slovak minister highlighted the importance of mutual visits in expanding military relations.

News.Az