Azerbaijan’s defense minister joins CIS talks in Almaty

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is on a working visit to Kazakhstan to attend a meeting of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers.

During the meeting in Almaty, participants discussed military cooperation among CIS member states and future initiatives, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry. The session concluded with the signing of final documents.

As part of the visit, Hasanov and the military leadership of other CIS member states visited the 28 Panfilov Guardsmen Park in Almaty and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

