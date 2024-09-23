Azerbaijan, Slovakia explore joint activities in energy sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Slovakia explored the prospects for joint activities in the energy sector.

The matter was discussed at a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Slovakia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Denisa Sakova, News.Az reports.In a post on his X page, Minister Jabbarov said their discussions centered on the priority issues on the bilateral economic agenda.“We also discussed prospects for developing the business partnership, opportunities for utilizing Azerbaijan’s potential in fostering the energy security of Central and South-Eastern Europe, joint activities in the energy sector, and development of cooperation and knowledge exchange in pharmaceuticals,” he said.The minister noted that the preparation for the first session of the Working Group on Economic Cooperation and Business Forum between Azerbaijan and Slovakia to be held in Baku was also discussed during the meeting with his Slovak counterpart.

News.Az