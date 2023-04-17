Azerbaijan spent more than AZN 1 bln. for reconstruction of liberated areas this year
- 17 Apr 2023 07:23
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 183790
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-spent-more-than-azn-1-bln-for-reconstruction-of-liberated-areas-this-year Copied
In the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023, 3 billion manats have been allocated for the purpose of reconstruction and restoration of territories liberated from occupation, News.az reports.
In the first quarter of 2023, 35.5% of the allocated funds, or 1067.0 million manats were used based on the cash order documents submitted by the customer organizations for the relevant projects.