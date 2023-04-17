Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan spent more than AZN 1 bln. for reconstruction of liberated areas this year

In the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023, 3 billion manats have been allocated for the purpose of reconstruction and restoration of territories liberated from occupation, News.az reports.

In the first quarter of 2023, 35.5% of the allocated funds, or 1067.0 million manats were used based on the cash order documents submitted by the customer organizations for the relevant projects.


