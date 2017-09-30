Azerbaijan- Stavropol region annual trade makes up $130m

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Annual trade between Stavropol region and Azerbaijan makes up $ 130 million. I thank the Azerbaijani side for choosing Stavropol for holding the interregional

“Russia and Azerbaijan are fraternal nations. I am sure we will together participate in the next forums and expand cooperation in various fields,” he said.

The interregional forum brought together over 400 delegates representing different regions of Russia and Azerbaijan.

The government of Stavropol region, APX ECO-culture company and Azerbaijani company Greentech signed an agreement on the implementation of an investment project on construction of a greenhouse. Other documents signed included a trilateral agreement on construction of a sanatorium and hotel complex in Zheleznovodsk, agreement on construction of a Rusel sanatorium, and an agreement on cooperation between Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council and Chamber of Trade and Commerce of Stavropol region. The sides also signed a protocol of intention on cooperation between the government of Astrakhan region and Executive Authority of Narimanov district, Baku.

