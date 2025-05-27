Azerbaijan strengthens its role as key link in Eurasian transport interaction: Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is becoming one of the pivotal countries in the development of Eurasia's transport system, according to Shahin Ismayilov, Head of the International Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Speaking at the international roundtable in Baku titled "Shaping the Transport Framework of Eurasia and Azerbaijan's Strategic Role in the Process," Ismayilov highlighted the country's growing importance in regional logistics.

He emphasized the increasing relevance of the North–South Corridor amid expanding trade relations, calling it the shortest route for freight movement between the northern and southern parts of Eurasia.

"Azerbaijan is the only country with land borders with both Russia and Iran. This strategic position on the western flank of the corridor allows the country to play a crucial role in its operation," he noted.

Ismayilov also reported that Azerbaijan has completed the construction of its railway segment to the Iranian border and is actively developing border infrastructure and logistics terminals.

"These efforts have significantly boosted cargo volumes along the corridor," he added.

News.Az