Azerbaijan successfully continues local anti-terrorist activities (VIDEO)

Starting from September 19, the local anti-terrorist activities conducted by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Garabakh economic region successfully continue, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

Azerbaijan Army Units neutralized combat positions, military vehicles, artillery and anti-aircraft missile launchers, radio-electronic combat stations and other military means belonging to formations of the Armenian armed forces, the ministry said.

