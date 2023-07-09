Azerbaijan successfully halted reconnaissance flights conducted by Armenian quadcopters - MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

Quadrocopters belonging to the Armenian armed forces attempted to conduct reconnaissance flights over the positions of the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the territories of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Lachin district, and the quadrocopter belonging to illegal Armenian armed detachments attempted to conduct reconnaissance flights over the positions of the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the direction of the Taghaverd village of the Khojavand district, News.azreports citing the press service of Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, as a result of the urgent measures taken, the activities of the quadrocopters, which attempted to conduct flights over the Azerbaijan Army positions, were suppressed.

Starting from 23:40 on July 8 to 06:05 on July 9, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Yukhari Shorzha and Zarkand settlements of the Basarkechar district, Karchevan settlement of the Agarag district using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Bazirkhana and Damirchidam settlements of the Kalbajar district, and Kilit settlement of Ordubad district of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

On July 8, starting from 22:35 to 23:10, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Shusha and Kalbajar districts.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in all the mentioned directions.

News.Az