Azerbaijan supports religious, ethnic diversity - Top official

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Complex and contradictory processes are observed at the present stage of the development of international relations."

Azerbaijan always supports religious and ethnic diversity, development of an inclusive society, said Ali Hasanov, Azerbaijani president’s aide for public and political affairs, AzVision reports.

He made the remarks May 6 in Baku at the panel session of the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, titled “Inclusive dialogue in globalization period.”

Complex and contradictory processes are observed at the present stage of the development of international relations, and these processes change the geopolitical picture, Ali Hasanov said.

“The tendencies of the formation of a multipolar system increase the importance of an inclusive dialogue that has an important impact on the intensification of relations between civilizations and cultures,” he added.

The observations show that the issues related to regional and international security are not only of military and political nature, but at the same time cover socio-economic and intercultural relations, he noted.

News.Az

News.Az