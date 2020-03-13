Azerbaijan suspends electronic visa registration amid worries of COVID-19 spread

+ ↺ − 16 px

As the World Health Organisation (WHO) labeled the coronavirus a pandemic, Azerbaijan suspended the visa registration through the "ASAN Viza" electronic portal for 45 days in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

"Foreigners traveling to the country are requested to apply to relevant embassies and consulates general of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the headquarters established by the government to coordinate Azerbaijan's response to the virus outbreak said in a statement.

"The embassies and consulates general of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be working in a special regime."

"Based on the WHO recommendations, nationals of the most affected countries traveling to Azerbaijan will be required to submit a medical certificate to prove they are not infected with COVID-19. This will also apply to non-residents that have visited the most affected countries in the past 14 days," the headquarters said.

"Subject to their personal medical data, all foreigners traveling to Azerbaijan may be placed under a 14-day quarantine or requested to self-isolate for a quarantine period of 14 days. Foreigners may also be tested for COVID-19."

"Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan traveling from the People's Republic of China, Republic of Korea, Islamic Republic of Iran, Japan, Italy, Spain, France and Germany will be subject to quarantine for a period of 14, or if needed, 21 days," according to the statement.

"All citizens are required to observe the quarantine regime imposed in the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with COVID-19."

"Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan staying in the People's Republic of China, Republic of Korea, Islamic Republic of Iran, Japan, EU countries, especially Italy, Spain, France, Germany, as well as other countries are requested to register with the embassies and consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan and observe the relevant quarantine procedures imposed by the countries of their stay."

The headquarters also urged citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan to avoid any non-essential travel to foreign countries in the next two months.

News.Az

News.Az