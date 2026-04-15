Sanctioned tanker returns to Strait of Hormuz amid US blockade

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The US-sanctioned tanker Rich Starry returned to the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday after having exited the Gulf a day earlier, according to shipping data, as it was unable to pass through a US-imposed blockade targeting vessels calling at Iranian ports, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“During the first 24 hours, no ships managed to get past the US blockade,” the US Central Command said on X, noting that six vessels followed instructions from US forces to turn back and head toward an Iranian port.

The Chinese-owned tanker was among at least eight ships that had transited the waterway on Tuesday, marking the first day of the US blockade.

A US official also stated that a US destroyer intercepted two oil tankers attempting to depart from Iran’s Chabahar port in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday.

News.Az