Indonesia, France step up defense industry, energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia has agreed to expand defense industry cooperation with France, following recent agreements with both United States and Russia, Jakarta announced on Wednesday after high-level talks in Paris.

President Prabowo Subianto was hosted by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday, where the two leaders discussed strengthening strategic cooperation, according to an official government statement, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The discussions covered defense procurement and efforts to enhance industrial collaboration in the defense sector, with France identified as a key strategic partner for Indonesia in Europe.

Both sides also agreed to deepen cooperation in energy transition initiatives, including the development of new and renewable energy sources.

Prabowo arrived in Paris after meeting Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Monday. During those talks, the two sides explored ways to strengthen their strategic partnership, particularly in energy, mineral resources, and national industrial development, according to Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya.

The Indonesian leader, who has recently visited South Korea and Japan, defended his active diplomatic schedule, saying it is aimed at securing energy supplies amid rising global oil prices linked to conflict in the Middle East.

While maintaining a non-aligned foreign policy, Indonesia joined the BRICS bloc last year, which includes Russia and China. Prabowo has also signed a trade agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump and participated in his proposed “Board of Peace,” though Jakarta has stated it will not pay the $1 billion fee required for permanent membership.

Indonesia remains a major purchaser of French military equipment. In 2022, then-Defence Minister Prabowo signed an $8.1 billion deal to acquire 42 Dassault Rafale aircraft as part of efforts to modernize the country’s ageing military capabilities.

Meanwhile, U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth hosted Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin on Monday, announcing a “Major Defence Cooperation Partnership.” A joint statement emphasized the shared commitment of both countries to maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Indonesia’s strategic position along the Strait of Malacca — one of the world’s busiest chokepoints for oil shipments — adds to its geopolitical importance. A significant portion of China-bound energy supplies passes through this route.

Jakarta also said on Tuesday that it is still reviewing a U.S. request for overflight clearance, a move analysts suggest could signal closer alignment with Washington amid ongoing regional competition with Beijing.

News.Az