Russia-linked hackers breach Ukrainian emails

The breach targeted officials involved in anti-corruption efforts and investigations into alleged Russian collaborators, highlighting ongoing attempts to monitor Ukraine’s internal security operations amid the war, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Researchers from Ctrl-Alt-Intel, a British-American cyber threat group, uncovered the operation after hackers accidentally exposed sensitive data online, including logs of successful intrusions and thousands of stolen emails. The data suggests at least 284 accounts were compromised between late 2024 and early 2026.

Cybersecurity experts attributed the campaign to Russian-linked actors, with some pointing to the group commonly known as “Fancy Bear,” though attribution remains partially disputed.

Most victims were based in Ukraine, but the campaign also extended to other European nations, including Romania, Greece, Bulgaria and Serbia, affecting military and government email accounts.

Among the targeted institutions were key Ukrainian bodies such as anti-corruption agencies and prosecutor training centers, as well as officials overseeing seized assets and wartime investigations.

Experts say the hackers likely aimed to track investigations, gather intelligence on officials, and potentially obtain sensitive or compromising information.

Despite Moscow’s repeated denials of involvement in cyberattacks, analysts say the scale and coordination of the operation point to a broader, ongoing espionage effort linked to Russia’s geopolitical objectives.

The incident offers a rare glimpse into the methods of state-aligned cyber operations, after what researchers described as a significant operational mistake exposed internal hacking data to the public.