Russian strike sparks huge fire in Zaporizhzhia - VIDEO/PHOTO

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Russian forces carried out an overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia, triggering a large fire and causing civilian casualties, according to local officials.

The strike hit residential areas early on April 15, setting off fires in multiple locations, including a parking area and nearby buildings. Emergency crews later brought the blaze under control, News.Az reports, citing Telegram channel of Ivan Fedorov.

🇷🇺⚡🇺🇦Russian forces carried out an overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia, triggering a large fire and causing civilian casualties, according to local officials.



The strike hit residential areas early on April 15, setting off fires in multiple locations, including a parking area and… pic.twitter.com/NeV5K7DAKo — News.Az (@news_az) April 15, 2026

Regional authorities said a 74-year-old woman was killed in the attack, while damage was reported to homes, a business site, a public transport stop and a kiosk.

Ivan Fedorov said Ukrainian air defense systems were active during the assault as strikes continued into the early morning hours.

Preliminary reports also indicated additional casualties, though full details are still being verified.

The attack on Zaporizhzhia is part of a broader wave of overnight strikes across Ukraine. Other regions, including Dnipro and Cherkasy, were also targeted with drones, causing fires and injuries.

Officials in Dnipro reported at least one person injured after an administrative building was hit, while authorities in Cherkasy said three people were hurt in separate attacks.

Explosions were also reported in areas around Kyiv and in Kharkiv, as Ukrainian air defenses responded to incoming threats.

The latest strikes highlight the continued intensity of attacks across multiple regions, with civilian infrastructure frequently affected.

News.Az