Azerbaijan, Switzerland explore prospects of co-op in banking sector

As part of a trip to Tajikistan, Taleh Kazimov, Governor of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank, held a meeting with Thomas Jordan, Chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank.

As part of our trip to #Tajikistan, we had a bilateral meeting with the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank @SNB_BNS , Thomas Jordan.



During the meeting, we discussed the current situation and prospects for cooperation between the central banks of both… pic.twitter.com/RfedAGqQMM — Taleh Kazimov (@TalehKazimov_T) July 2, 2024

The meeting featured discussions on the prospects for cooperation between the central banks of Azerbaijan and Switzerland, Kazimov said on X.“During the meeting, we discussed the current situation and prospects for cooperation between the central banks of both countries. We expressed our heartfelt thanks to Mr. Jordan for his significant contribution to strengthening cooperation between our institutions and for fostering strong partnership relations among constituency countries at the World Bank and the IMF,” he noted.“As Mr. Jordan steps down as Chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank, we had an opportunity to wish him success in his new endeavours,” Kazimov added.

News.Az