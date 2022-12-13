Azerbaijan-Switzerland Joint Commission held next meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Ervin Bollinger, representative of the Federal Council on Trade Agreements of the Swiss Confederation, head of the Bilateral Economic Relations Department of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, News.az reports.

The parties exchanged views on further strengthening and diversification of economic relations between our countries and support of new business initiatives among business circles.

On the same day, the 9th meeting of the Joint Commission on trade and economic cooperation between the government of Azerbaijan and the Swiss Federal Council was held.

At the meeting, prospects for expanding cooperation in various directions in trade, investment, industry, agriculture, energy, digital economy, tourism and other fields were discussed, the proposals of the meeting participants were heard.



In the end, the protocol of the 9th meeting of the Joint Commission on trade and economic cooperation between the government of Azerbaijan and the Swiss Federal Council was signed.



The document envisages the development of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

News.Az