Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss cooperation in environmental protection

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev has met with Ambassador of Tajikistan to the country Ilhom Abdurahmon.

The meeting saw discussions on the prospects for future cooperation in the field of environmental protection between the two countries, as well as the preparations for the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan this year.

News.Az