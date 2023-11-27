Azerbaijan, Tajikistan mull expansion of economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Tajikistan discussed the intensification of trade ties.

Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), met with the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan Jamshed Jumahonzoda, News.Az reports citing AZPROMO.

During the meeting, Abdullayev informed about the directions of the agency’s activities, the work carried out to attract non-oil investments into the country’s economy.

The sides exchanged views on the importance of the event "SPECA Exhibition: Regional Co-operation for Sustainable Development" held on the special initiative of Azerbaijan within the SPECA Week. The sides shared views on the prospects of expanding bilateral economic cooperation, including trade, and hailed the activity of the newly appointed Ambassador of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan.

For his part, Kumakhonzadeh said that the organization he represented was the largest in Tajikistan, gave detailed information about the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and spoke about the upcoming changes in the law regulating its activities.

The Chamber’s chairman noted the high level of organization of the SPECA exhibition and noted that this initiative serves as an important platform for expanding partnership between the countries.

Moreover, the activities of the existing joint ventures were emphasized at the meeting, particularly the composite pipe production plant, which was opened in Dushanbe in 2021.

In conclusion, Kumakhonzoda invited Azerbaijani companies organized by AZPROMO to actively participate in exhibitions held in Tajikistan.

News.Az