Azerbaijan thanks Israel for supporting its position in Second Karabakh War

Azerbaijan is grateful to Israel for supporting its position in the 2020 Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a joint press conference with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, News.Az reports.

Bayramov noted that Israel always supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

He also pointed out that Azerbaijanis of Jewish origin were among those who heroically died during the war, fighting for Azerbaijan.

