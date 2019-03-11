Azerbaijan to adopt new cybersecurity strategy

+ ↺ − 16 px

New cybersecurity strategy will be adopted in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Communications, Transport and High Technologies Elmir Valizade said at a conference on cybersecurity in Baku March 11, Trend reports.

He said that the issue of cybersecurity is important for Azerbaijan.

“The above mentioned strategy was discussed at the end of last year in the Cabinet of Ministers,” he noted. “We expect it to be adopted soon.”

The first International Cyber Security Week started in Baku March 11. The week will feature a series of events, including a national research workshop, Regional Internet Governance Forum, Hackathon competition, and a cyber security solutions workshop.

News.Az

