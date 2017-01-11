Azerbaijan to cancel 4%-margin on currency sale

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, a meeting was held with heads of banks in the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

CBA management said it is ready to ensure full shift to the floating manat rate: “After small details are solved, we’ll ensure full shift to the floating manat rate”.

Bankers told APA-Economics that after ensuring full shift to floating manat rate, the currency auction will change its format. It’s also noted that 4%-margin will be cancelled. Consequently, the banks will themselves set the exchange rate.

Date of ensuring full shift to floating manat rate is still unknown.

News.Az

News.Az