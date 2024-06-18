Azerbaijan to complete all COP29-related work on time - deputy FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will complete all COP29-related work on time, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev has told reporters, News.Az reports.

"It's too early to predict how many countries will participate in COP29," he added.Speaking about the issue of opening land borders on the eve of COP29, the official pointed out that the corresponding statement on this issue is within the competence of the Cabinet of Ministers.To note, the global summit themed "Forecasting healthy futures," held annually ahead of COP, has kicked off in Baku.The summit aims to support the preservation and expansion of achievements in healthcare in the context of climate change, with a focus on the most vulnerable communities worldwide.The event will gather global leaders in healthcare, climate, and development and will build on the success of the summit held in Abu Dhabi as part of COP28."Health Day" was officially declared at the summit in Abu Dhabi as an integral part of the COP28 agenda.This year, the summit will discuss the latest trends and challenges faced by the healthcare and development sectors in Azerbaijan and the region.This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

News.Az