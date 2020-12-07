Azerbaijan to consider abolition of martial law
Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) will consider the decision to approve the decree of the President of Azerbaijan “On the abolition of the martial law from 00:00 on December 12” during its regular meeting on December 11.
During the meeting, the appointment of the chairman of the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan will also be considered.